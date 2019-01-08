FoldingCoin (FLDC) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,157.00

FoldingCoin (CURRENCY:FLDC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, FoldingCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One FoldingCoin token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. FoldingCoin has a market cap of $933,827.00 and $4,157.00 worth of FoldingCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.45 or 0.03781956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.95 or 0.03991300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00987618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.01329170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00124039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.01518578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00333743 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FoldingCoin Profile

FoldingCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Stanford Folding hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2014. FoldingCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,416,990 tokens. FoldingCoin’s official Twitter account is @FoldingCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FoldingCoin is www.foldingcoin.net

FoldingCoin Token Trading

FoldingCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoldingCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FoldingCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FoldingCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

