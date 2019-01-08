Fmr LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in Vectrus Inc (VEC)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after buying an additional 88,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after buying an additional 108,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Vectrus Inc has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $256.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Vectrus news, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,186.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,961 shares in the company, valued at $395,680.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,934 shares of company stock valued at $325,700 and sold 4,125 shares valued at $101,448. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fmr LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in Vectrus Inc (VEC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/fmr-llc-takes-3-43-million-position-in-vectrus-inc-vec.html.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.