Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLXN. Benchmark cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.08.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.54. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,346.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Arkowitz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.56 per share, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,168 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 36,105 shares during the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

