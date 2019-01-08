First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Position Reduced by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,691 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of First Solar worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in First Solar by 1,217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.93 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Group raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen set a $74.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. JMP Securities raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

