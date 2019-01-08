First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $167.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $100,123.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

