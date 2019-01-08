First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Shares of FR opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $100.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,166.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 73,527 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,639,000 after buying an additional 274,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

