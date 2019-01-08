First Busey Co. (BUSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on First Busey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Busey by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Busey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Busey in the second quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 10.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Busey by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUSE stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Busey has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $33.25.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $82.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 23.02%. Analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

