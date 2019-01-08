First American Financial (FAF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $45.44 on Friday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 24,579 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 129.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,658,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,105,000 after purchasing an additional 714,586 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 39.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 91,722 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

