First American Financial Corp (FAF) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First American Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 31,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). First American Financial had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.09%.

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

