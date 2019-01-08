Fintab (FNTB) Market Capitalization Tops $7,199.00

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Fintab has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. Fintab has a total market capitalization of $7,199.00 and approximately $137.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fintab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.02166918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00166369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00227008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024940 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Fintab Profile

Fintab launched on December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab . Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico . The official message board for Fintab is steemit.com/@fintab

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fintab using one of the exchanges listed above.

