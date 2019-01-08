Financial Survey: Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) and Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI)

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rewalk Robotics and Allied Healthcare Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rewalk Robotics 1 0 2 0 2.33 Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rewalk Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $1.67, suggesting a potential upside of 588.71%. Given Rewalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rewalk Robotics is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rewalk Robotics and Allied Healthcare Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rewalk Robotics $7.75 million 1.12 -$24.71 million ($0.99) -0.24 Allied Healthcare Products $33.76 million 0.23 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

Allied Healthcare Products has higher revenue and earnings than Rewalk Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Rewalk Robotics and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rewalk Robotics -352.11% -3,654.32% -119.11% Allied Healthcare Products -8.03% -19.03% -14.89%

Risk and Volatility

Rewalk Robotics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Rewalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Rewalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allied Healthcare Products beats Rewalk Robotics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. It is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for individuals who have suffered a stroke. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment. It also provides medical gas equipment, which comprise construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products comprising demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products, such as spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

