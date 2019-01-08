Financial Review: BankFinancial (BFIN) & Kearny Financial (KRNY)

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 18.99% 7.88% 0.98% Kearny Financial 12.42% 2.97% 0.58%

This is a summary of current recommendations for BankFinancial and Kearny Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kearny Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kearny Financial has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.90%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than BankFinancial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of BankFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankFinancial and Kearny Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $62.59 million 4.18 $9.00 million $0.63 24.41 Kearny Financial $184.69 million 6.98 $19.59 million N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BankFinancial.

Dividends

BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BankFinancial pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. BankFinancial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. Further, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. It operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

