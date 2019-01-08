Financial Institutions (FISI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FISI. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Financial Institutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $26.96 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $426.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $56,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 74,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

