Financial Contrast: FunctionX (FNCX) versus TrueCar (TRUE)

FunctionX (OTCMKTS:FNCX) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

FunctionX has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FunctionX and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FunctionX N/A N/A N/A TrueCar -8.80% -7.56% -6.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FunctionX and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FunctionX 0 0 0 0 N/A TrueCar 2 4 3 0 2.11

TrueCar has a consensus target price of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 43.55%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than FunctionX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FunctionX and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FunctionX $4.51 million 0.07 -$61.86 million N/A N/A TrueCar $323.15 million 2.98 -$32.84 million ($0.27) -34.30

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than FunctionX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of FunctionX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TrueCar beats FunctionX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FunctionX Company Profile

Function(x) Inc. operates Wetpaint.com, an online destination for entertainment news for millennial women covering the latest in television, music, and pop culture. The company also offers daily fantasy sports experience both directly to consumers and to businesses desiring turnkey solutions. In addition, it operates Rant, a digital publisher that publishes original content in 13 different verticals, primarily sports, entertainment, pets, cars, and food; and Choose Digital, a digital marketplace platform that allows companies to incorporate digital content into existing rewards and loyalty programs in support of marketing and sales initiatives. The company was formerly known as DraftDay Fantasy Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Function(x) Inc. in June 2016. Function(x) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

