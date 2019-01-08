Financial Comparison: Shire (SHPG) and MacroGenics (MGNX)

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Shire has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Shire pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. MacroGenics does not pay a dividend. Shire pays out 2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shire has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shire and MacroGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shire $15.16 billion 3.61 $4.27 billion $15.15 11.83 MacroGenics $157.74 million 3.76 -$19.62 million ($0.54) -26.02

Shire has higher revenue and earnings than MacroGenics. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of Shire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Shire shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of MacroGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shire and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shire 30.63% 12.70% 7.06% MacroGenics -10.72% -7.39% -5.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shire and MacroGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shire 0 6 6 0 2.50 MacroGenics 1 1 7 0 2.67

Shire presently has a consensus target price of $198.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. MacroGenics has a consensus target price of $32.17, suggesting a potential upside of 128.94%. Given MacroGenics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MacroGenics is more favorable than Shire.

Summary

Shire beats MacroGenics on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its marketed products include ADVATE, ADYNOVATE/ADYNOVI, and OBIZUR for the treatment of hemophilia A; RIXUBIS to treat hemophilia B; VONVENDI for the treatment of von willebrand disease; FEIBA to treat hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors; ELAPRASE to treat hunter syndrome; REPLAGAL for fabry disease; and VPRIV to treat type 1 Gaucher disease. The company's marketed products also comprise VYVANSE/VENVANSE/ELVANSE/TYVENSE/VUXEN/ADUVANZ for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and binge eating disorder; ADDERALL XR and MYDAYIS to treat ADHD; GAMMAGARD LIQUID/KIOVIG, GAMMAGARD S/D, HYQVIA, and CUVITRU for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency; and FLEXBUMIN to treat hypovolemia and hypoalbuminemia. In addition, its marketed products consists of CINRYZE and FIRAZYR for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; FOSRENOL to treat hyperphosphatemia; LIALDA/MEZAVANT and PENTASA for ulcerative colitis; GATTEX/REVESTIVE for the treatment of short bowel syndrome; NATPARA for the control of hypocalcemia in patients with hypoparathyroidism; ONCASPAR to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ONYVIDE for metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas; and XIIDRA for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company markets its products through wholesalers, distributors, and pharmacies. It has collaborative and other licensing arrangements with Rani Therapeutics LLC; Parion Sciences Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Precision BioSciences Inc.; Symphogen; and Ipsen Bioscience Inc., as well as a preclinical research collaboration agreement with NanoMedSyn. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, and autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It is also developing Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1); MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; MGD019, a preclinical DART molecule designed to recognize the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4); and Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3. In addition, the company develops MGD009, a DART molecule recognizes B7-H3 and CD3; MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets the envelope protein of human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells and CD3-expressing T cells. It has strategic collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company also has a translational research agreement with NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the identification and development of biomarkers for MGD013 program. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

