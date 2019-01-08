Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases New Holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $7,030,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SK Telecom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,508,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,177,000 after buying an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SK Telecom by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 23,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

