Federated Investors Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 77.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.36.

Boston Properties stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

