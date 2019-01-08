Feathercoin Trading Up 3.5% This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $7,488.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, QBTC, CoinExchange and Bittylicious.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000715 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 223,302,040 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, QBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

