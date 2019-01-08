FBL Financial Group (FFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

NYSE:FFG opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.90. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $63.66 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.05 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 912,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 172,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 40,542 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

