FairCoin Price Tops $0.13 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00003163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $807.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.02010113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00468013 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023071 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010014 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021574 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008745 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The official website for FairCoin is fair-coin.org . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

FairCoin Coin Trading

FairCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.