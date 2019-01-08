Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $746,620.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Verity sold 15,850 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,219,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,260,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

