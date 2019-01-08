Extreme Networks (EXTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXTR. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. 1,888,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,020. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 99,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $633,106.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8,273.7% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 50,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 57.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 62,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 44.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

