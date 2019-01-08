Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPD. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.40.

EXPD stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.29%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $174,671.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,371 shares of company stock worth $2,820,772. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

