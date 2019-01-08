ExlService (EXLS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of ExlService and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.20.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,475. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. ExlService has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $67.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,231 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $187,721.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,461 shares in the company, valued at $723,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 3,742 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $202,666.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ExlService by 609.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $301,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 23.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.