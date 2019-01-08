Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

EXEL opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.09. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 49.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $173,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $346,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,816 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,222 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 94.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

