Exelixis (EXEL) Shares Gap Up to $21.90

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.40, but opened at $21.90. Exelixis shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 5853252 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $40.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Get Exelixis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,816 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,222 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelixis by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,643,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,454 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG increased its position in Exelixis by 162.7% during the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,785,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,350,000 after buying an additional 1,725,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Exelixis by 78.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,553,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,469,000 after buying an additional 1,566,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 1,020.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,179,000 after buying an additional 1,531,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Exelixis (EXEL) Shares Gap Up to $21.90” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/exelixis-exel-shares-gap-up-to-21-90.html.

About Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.