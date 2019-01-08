Evolent Health (EVH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.72. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $29.05.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.94 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,642,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,038,000 after buying an additional 288,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,713,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after buying an additional 439,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after buying an additional 439,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,838,000 after buying an additional 209,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,187,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,529,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

