Everipedia (IQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $94,536.00

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $94,536.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Bitfinex and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.02169216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00166281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00226241 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024882 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025034 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 9,998,572,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,506,302,133 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DragonEX, BigONE, Upbit, Bitfinex and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

