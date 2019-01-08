Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Everest Re Group makes up 1.5% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.40. 468,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,250. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.02. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($16.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $243.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.89.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

