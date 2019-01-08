European Assets Trust NV (EAT) Plans Dividend of €0.02

European Assets Trust NV (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:EAT traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 95.75 ($1.25). 99,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,591. European Assets Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,360 ($17.77).
About European Assets Trust
