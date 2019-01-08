European Assets Trust NV (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EAT traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 95.75 ($1.25). 99,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,591. European Assets Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,360 ($17.77).

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/european-assets-trust-nv-eat-plans-dividend-of-0-02.html.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust NV is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.