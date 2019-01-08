ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2596 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of CEFL opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

