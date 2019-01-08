EtherDelta Token Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (EDT)

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, EtherDelta Token has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. EtherDelta Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $242.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherDelta Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $33.94 and $20.33.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.42 or 0.12188092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027303 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About EtherDelta Token

EDT is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta . The official website for EtherDelta Token is crowdsale.etherdelta.com

EtherDelta Token Coin Trading

EtherDelta Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $10.39, $24.43, $13.77, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $32.15 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherDelta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherDelta Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherDelta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

