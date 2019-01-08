Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $13,075.00 and $6,721.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 566,899 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

