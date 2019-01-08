Eternity Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Eternity coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. Eternity has a total market cap of $18,157.00 and $2.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eternity has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001666 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Eternity Profile

ENT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 4,977,522 coins. The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org . Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

