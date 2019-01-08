Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.86 and a quick ratio of 12.86. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP Daniel P. Donlan acquired 2,100 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $28,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Bossidy acquired 4,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $333,991.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $484,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

