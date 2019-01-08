Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 8th (ADN, ADS, ALL, C, CBRE, COF, CYBR, ECA, ELLI, EPAM)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 8th:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$19.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alliance Data’s organic growth remained a key catalyst as reflected by solid revenues. Strategic acquisitions helped the company grow inorganically. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive the top line. Sturdy balance sheet position leads to effective capital deployment. A lowered corporate tax rate, which reduces net deferred tax liabilities, will likely rake in additional $100 million in free cash flow. For 2018, core EPS is expected between $22.50 and $23 on $8.2 billion revenues. However, Rising debt level leading to higher interest expenses, increase in, operating expenses, eroding pre-tax margin and reliance on limited clients for revenues are concerns. Shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry in a year. Also, the company has seen its 2019 estimate move down 1% in the last 60 days.”

Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allstate Corporation is poised to grow on the back of its well-performing property and liability segment. A number of initiatives undertaken by Allstate to improve profitability in the auto segment will also drive long-term growth. A strong balance sheet and intelligent capital management are other positives. The acquisition of SquareTrade and InfoArmor will diversify its operations in the months ahead. However, shares of the company have lost more than its industry in a year’s time. Allstate is exposed to catastrophe losses, owing to the large property insurance business. The underperforming Encompass brand is another drag. Escalating expenses due to constant investments also remain a concern for the company. “

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Earnings estimates have been revised downward ahead of the company's fourth quarter 2018 results. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. We believe the company’s restructuring and streamlining efforts, strategic investments in core business, lower tax rate and expense management will likely support profitability. However, several issues, including litigation burden and declining fee income, keep us apprehensive. Notably, chief financial officer John Gerspach expects market revenues to be low on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter, impacted by reduced fixed-income market revenue.”

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of CBRE Group have declined over the past six months. Notably, the company’s extensive real estate products and services offerings, improving leasing and outsourcing business, strategic in-fill acquisitions, transformational deals and healthy balance sheet are expected to be conducive to long-term results. However, with a shift towards a comparatively lower margin business, its margin is likely to be affected in the near term. Moreover, stiff competition from international, regional and local players and unfavorable foreign currency movement remain concerns for the company. Further, the rising interest rate environment is likely to affect capital markets’ activity going forward.”

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have marginally outperformed the industry over the last six months. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been going up lately ahead of the company's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings release. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Also, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses and deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive.”

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $82.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from growing adoption of its solutions, which are helping it win deals in new as well as add-on businesses. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies is a key growth driver. Management noted that the enhanced functionality of Version 10 of the company’s core privileged access security solutions coupled with its new simplified pricing model is helping it in drive customer acquisition. Buoyed by the splendid results, the company issued an encouraging view for the fourth quarter and raised the full-year guidance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, the increasing operating expenses due to various improvement initiatives are anticipated to hurt bottom-line in the near term. Competition from numerous big and small companies in the security application market is a concern.”

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ellie Mae is benefiting from continued momentum in its Data Connect and Investor Connect offerings. Its continued focus on core business and Velocify is a positive. Increased adoption of new products and network strength aredriving its per loan revenues. The company added new components to the Encompass Lending Platform, enhancing its strong wholesale and correspondent channel capabilities. The depth in its product portfolio has been the major growth driver in recent times. However, Ellie Mae's serviceable industry, being concentrated to the financial mortgage industry is a major headwind for the company, especially, when the mortgage origination environment is facing hurdles such as low housing inventory and rising interest rates. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EPAM Systems is benefiting from growth across geographies and all industry verticals. Digital transformation, focus on customer engagement and product development are key growth drivers. EPAM has been steadily gaining traction in its IT services business. Acquisitions have been a key driving factor which has enabled it entering new markets, diversify and broaden product portfolio. EPAM’s healthy operating cash flow generation capability has helped it invest in growth initiatives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, as majority of EPAM’s delivery centers are located in Central and Eastern Europe, the company’s prospects are currently prone to a massive geopolitical risk due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC have underperformed the industry on the NYSE in the past six months. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's fourth quarter 2018 earnings release. The company is undertaking initiatives to improve its market share in the U.K. and China as well as strengthen digital capabilities globally. These efforts are expected to increase its exposure in emerging markets. Given a solid capital position, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, dismal European economic growth, weak loan demand and Brexit-related concerns are expected to continue leading to muted revenues.”

Loews (NYSE:L) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Loews have lost in a year, narrower than the industry’s decline. Loews Hotels is on a growth track as most properties continue to post solid operational results. CNA Financial remains focused to deliver stellar results riding on its core competency. The Boardwalk unit is poised to capitalize on the rising exports of natural gas and pipeline exports to Mexico as well as high industrial demand for natural gas and liquids. A sturdy balance sheet drives regular buybacks, boosting the bottom line. However, soft ultra-deepwater and deepwater markets continue to weigh on Diamond Offshore results. With new drilling rigs contracted through 2019 and demand for oil rising, Loews is optimistic about its medium and long-term progress.”

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mylan continues to gain traction with its biosimilar portfolio. The company has launched nearly 475 products year to date across its segments, including a record number of complex generics and biosimilars. In August 2018, Mylan completed an agreement with certain subsidiaries of Novartis AG to purchase worldwide rights to their global cystic fibrosis products, consisting of the TOBI Podhaler and TOBI solution. This should further broaden the company’s portfolio. However, Mylan proactively discontinued a number of products, while also transferring some to other sites. These have led to a temporary disruption in supply of certain products and reduced volumes in North America generic sales. Shares have underperformed the industry in the last twelve months.”

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ON Semi is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components. ON Semi continues to gain from its strength in automotive and industrial end-markets. The addition of Fairchild’s offerings has expanded its product portfolio. Robust demand, adoption and favorable product mix of the company’s diversified product portfolio are key positives. Synergies from acquisitions have given ON Semi exposure to new end markets along with higher margin capabilities. We believe the acquisition of SensL Technologies, which is expected to be immediately accretive, is a positive. Shares of ON Semi have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a considerable debt burden and integration risks from buyouts remain major headwinds. Restructuring activities are anticipated to limit margin expansion. Further, stiff competition remains a woe.”

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RenaissanceRe shares have gained in a year’s time against its industry’s decline in the same time frame. It has also been witnessing steady premium growth over the last few quarters. The company has been undertaking divestitures to streamline its operations as well as acquiring companies to strengthen its business. However, the company remains exposed to high severity loss associated with catastrophic events on a worldwide basis, which is a huge concern. Moreover, an increasing debt-level due to buyouts, joint ventures as well as investments also continue to weigh on RenaissanceRe’s margins.”

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

