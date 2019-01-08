EQT (EQT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EQT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $19.74 on Monday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip G. Behrman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $330,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,620. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

