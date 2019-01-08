EQM Midstream Partners LP to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for EQM Midstream Partners in a report issued on Friday, January 4th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Crosby now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.94. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

EQM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.09.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 60.71%. The firm had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.99 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,016,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,584,000 after buying an additional 4,827,975 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 119.8% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,039,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,991,000 after buying an additional 2,746,887 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 50.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,320,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,388,000 after buying an additional 2,450,666 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 532.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,710,000 after buying an additional 1,765,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.