EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EnLink Midstream Partners LP is a midstream energy company. It focuses on providing midstream energy services, including gathering, processing, transmission and marketing, to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The company also provides crude oil, condensate, and brine services to producers. It operates in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. EnLink Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as Crosstex Energy L.P., is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered EnLink Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

NYSE:ENLK traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. 2,440,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 456.33 and a beta of 2.02.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 16,700 shares of EnLink Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $304,942.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 43,309 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 1,746.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

See Also: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.