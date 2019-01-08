EncryptoTel [ETH] (ETT) Price Hits $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

EncryptoTel [ETH] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, EncryptoTel [ETH] has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One EncryptoTel [ETH] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Cryptopia. EncryptoTel [ETH] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $324.00 worth of EncryptoTel [ETH] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.02158662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00164668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00221865 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024938 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024846 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [ETH]

EncryptoTel [ETH]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [ETH]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens. EncryptoTel [ETH]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [ETH]

EncryptoTel [ETH] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [ETH] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [ETH] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [ETH] using one of the exchanges listed above.

