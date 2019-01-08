EncrypGen (DNA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,817.00

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. EncrypGen has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $8,817.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncrypGen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.02162282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00165984 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00225723 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025017 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025035 BTC.

EncrypGen Token Profile

EncrypGen was first traded on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,977 tokens. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen . The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com . EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncrypGen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncrypGen using one of the exchanges listed above.

