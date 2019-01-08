Encana (ECA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ECA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Encana from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Encana from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.81.

NYSE ECA opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97. Encana has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encana will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other Encana news, Director Clayton Harvey Woitas bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri Anne Brillon bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $152,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,360.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 261,155 shares of company stock worth $2,181,884. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encana by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encana in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

