Enbridge (ENB) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Enbridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 131.82%.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.82 per share, for a total transaction of $331,673.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,356.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Neiles sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $2,758,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

