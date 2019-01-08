Emerald Crypto Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $71,317.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017775 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

