Embraer SA (ERJ) Receives $27.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Embraer to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Embraer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Embraer has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0103 dividend. This is an increase from Embraer’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Embraer in the third quarter worth $513,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Embraer by 2,209.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,383 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Embraer by 313.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Embraer in the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Embraer by 87.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 646,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 302,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

