Eltek (ELTK) and CTS (CTS) Financial Contrast

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) and CTS (NYSE:CTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eltek and CTS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eltek $32.75 million 0.15 -$3.77 million N/A N/A CTS $422.99 million 2.04 $14.44 million $1.23 21.19

CTS has higher revenue and earnings than Eltek.

Volatility & Risk

Eltek has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTS has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CTS pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eltek does not pay a dividend. CTS pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of CTS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CTS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eltek and CTS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A CTS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Eltek and CTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eltek -7.51% -112.67% -11.99% CTS 3.33% 14.11% 9.31%

Summary

CTS beats Eltek on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Ltd.

About CTS

CTS Corp is a designer and manufacturer of electronic components, actuators and sensors and a provider of services to OEMs in the automotive, communications, medical, defense and aerospace, industrial and computer markets. The company manufacture products in North America, Europe and Asia. CTS was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, IL.

