ELM Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $40,577,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $644,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 39.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after buying an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.14. 94,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $123.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.14.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $739,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

