Electrocomponents (ECM) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 740 ($9.67). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 765 ($10.00).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

ECM stock opened at GBX 520.40 ($6.80) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 467.90 ($6.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 713.05 ($9.32).

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

In other news, insider Lindsley Ruth bought 10,000 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £56,100 ($73,304.59). Also, insider Karen Guerra bought 20,000 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.55) per share, with a total value of £100,200 ($130,929.05).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.