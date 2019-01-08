Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $1.13 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.68.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NASDAQ ELAN opened at $32.65 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,580,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,056,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.