Ecolab (ECL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Strength in the company’s Global Institutional segment led by growth in the Specialty and Healthcare business lines is a major positive. The company has also undertaken a cost-savings initiative that is expected to result in approximately $200 million of SG&A savings by 2021. Robust product portfolio and an expanding customer base are likely to drive organic sales. On the negative side, Ecolab operates in highly-competitive Chemical Specialty markets. Dull outlook for the company’s Energy segment is a headwind. Factors like unfavorable pricing, margin pressures and competition are behind the dull outlook. The company lowered guidance for 2018. Despite strength in the Pest Elimination business and Colloidal technologies, Ecolab’s Other segment declined year over year on a reported basis in recent times. “

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $148.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $162.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $450,884.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 133,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,930,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications for industrial customers; and cleaning and sanitizing solutions for the food and beverage, and textile care industries.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.